ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday.

Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the crash.

As of December 22, there were 23 pedestrian-related fatal crashes in Fairfax County this year. Last year at this time, there were 13.