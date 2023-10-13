WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — A group of more than 50 people — most of whom were from Virginia — returned from Israel late this week after the violence in the region disrupted a trip of religious exploration.

Pastor Bjorn Lundberg, of Winchester’s Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, led the group and returned with a new perspective on faith and community.

“It was a very spiritual experience,” he said.

Lundberg detailed some of the highlights of the trip to DC News Now, including mass at the Garden of Gethsemane.

But during mass, he heard explosions.

“Those turned out to basically be the Iron Dome working,” he said.

The group rushed back to where they were staying in Jerusalem, dozens of miles away from the beginnings of the war.

“I think if I didn’t have a supernatural faith, I would have been more of a basket case,” Lundberg said.

Wayne White, of Lake Frederick, described that trip back to the hotel.

“There was traffic, honking of cars, not knowing what was going on, but [there was] a sense of urgency to get back to the hotel,” he said.

The group was able to get back by driving across country lines to Jordan and then flying back to the United States from there.

“I was very conscious of the fact that we got home because people prayed for us,” Lundberg said. “It was a sign of God’s love, to me.”

It was a sign that people oceans away were thinking of those in harm’s way; now, those prayers — first received by the Virginians in Israel, are now making their way back.

“You really get to know them as people and not just as something far away on the television,” Cynthia White, who was on the trip, said. “I just want people to understand that they need to pray for everybody.”