FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department asked people in part of Bailey’s Crossroads to shelter in place Friday after officers determined cars had been damaged by gunfire.

The department tweeted about the incident in the 3500 block of S. Jefferson St. at 11:46 a.m.

South Jefferson Street runs between Leesburg Pike Plaza and Crossroads Place which are home to several businesses including HomeGoods, Starbucks, and Giant.

Police said no one was hut.

Because of the investigation, part of Leesburg Pike (Route 7) was closed. Police asked people to avoid the area.