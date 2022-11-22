FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said detectives were able to close a 34-year-old rape case for which two brothers were responsible.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday that deputies with the United States Marshals Service and Metro Transit Police arrested George Thomas Jr., 61, of Arlington in Maryland a day earlier.

Investigators said Thomas and his late brother, Gregory Allen Thomas of Arlington, abducted a 22-year-old woman as she left her job at the Skyline Mall (5195 Leesburg Pike) on Aug. 24, 1988.

The brothers were accused of approaching the woman in a parking garage and physically assaulting her before they forced her into a car and made her drive to a secluded spot. Police said the Thomases led the woman to a wooded area and raped her, forced her back into the car and made her drive to another location, then raped her again.

The woman was able to make it back to her car and drive away.

The day of the attack, Fairfax County police officers responded. Forensic evidence was gathered. Fingerprints found in the woman’s car were collected. Detectives followed up on leads.

Throughout the years, detectives investigated. Finally, a fingerprint examiner matched fingerprints from the car to new arrest records on file. One of the matches was to Gregory Allen Thomas who died in 2009. A second fingerprint was identified as belonging to Thomas. Detectives got Gregory Allen Thomas’ blood card from the medical examiner, and DNA analysis confirmed that he was involved in the rape. A DNA sample from Thomas also matched DNA evidence collected in 1988.

Thomas faces charges of Rape (2 counts), Sodomy, and Abduction.