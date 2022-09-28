FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An 82-year-old Franconia man is dead and authorities are now charging one of his sons with second-degree murder. Now detectives are trying to figure out what led to the murder.

Talat Hassanein was found dead at the bottom of a stairway in his Franconia home. Initially, police believed he could have fallen down, but there were signs that led them to believe his death was suspicious.

In a press conference, Sgt. Tara Gerhard with the Fairfax County Police Department said, “Further investigation revealed that this death was not accidental and he suffered upper body trauma that was not indicative of a fall.”

Now, his son, 36-year-old Samy Hassanein is facing second-degree murder charges and police say this isn’t the first time they’ve been called to the home.

“We have been called to this home before and we are looking at those incidents and that is part of the investigation,” Sgt. Gerhard explained. “It depends over the course of a timeframe you’re looking at. So we’ve been there several times.”

One of that’s sons, Tarik, was told by another family member of his father’s death and took the first flight out from Washington. He says his family feared for their lives because of his little brother Samy and his mental health struggles.

“My dad feared for his life, my mother feared for her life. I have personally stood before multiple magistrates and judges in the Fairfax County system,” Hassanein said.

Tarik says his family has gone to authorities multiple times, fearful of Samy. Tarik says his brother has been checked into multiple hospitals over the years for mental health treatment. He explained that when authorities have been called to respond to incidents involving his brother, Samy was taken for a 72-hour period of time and was given medication to help treat his mental health. Tarik says after those 72 hours concluded, authorities would tell his family that they could no longer hold Samy and would release him.

“All of this was easily avoidable if the authorities of Fairfax County, Virginia could man up and start dealing with mental health issues instead of ignoring them, putting the people back out on the streets, and then coming up with second-degree murder charges as if their hands are not just as dirty as anyone that might have killed my father.” Tarik Talat Hassanein

Talat Hassanein’s body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office and Fairfax County Police say this is an active murder case.