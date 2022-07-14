FREDERICKSBURG V.a. (DC News Now) — At 10:16 pm on July 13 a senior alert was issued by Fredericksburg city police, according to a report.

The Fredericksburg city police are looking for John Herbert Vincent, a white male, age 83, 200 pounds, 6’1, with blue eyes and balding gray hair. He was last seen at 5:09 pm on July 13 on Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard in Fredericksburg Va. thought to be wearing a navy polo and bright-colored khaki pants. He answers to the name “jack” and has a scar on hir right knee.

Police are saying his disappearance poses a credible threat as he suffers from cognitive impairment.

Please contact the Fredericksburg city police department [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding his whereabouts at (540) 654-5911