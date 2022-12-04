LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said that they were investigating vandalism in South Riding with “hateful, racist rhetoric” on Sunday.

Officials said the call first came in on Friday. Photos of the graffiti, spray painted onto concrete, circulated on Twitter.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is deeply disturbed by the discovery of antisemitic, racist, and homophobic graffiti in Loudoun County this weekend. The use of the symbol “1488” in particular indicates the perpetrator’s endorsement of white supremacy and its beliefs. As we experience an uptick in antisemitism and hate in popular culture, we encourage our community to continue to speak out to show that hate has no place here. Statement from the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington

The sheriff’s office was still working on the investigation and did not give further details. They asked that anyone with information call Detective Fornwalt at 703-777-1021.