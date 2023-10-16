PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince William County said they were investigating a fatal crash that happened in Manassas.

At around 5 p.m. on October 15, officers responded to reports of a crash in the area of Lake Jackson Drive and Blandsford Drive.

Police said they found a 2005 Honda Civic that hit a tree. The driver, Tommy Alexys Alvarado, 22, of Manassas, died at the scene.

Investigators said that Alvarado was traveling northbound on Lake Jackson Drive at a high speed when he lost control of the car.