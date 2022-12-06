ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a homicide that took place in Fairfax County on Monday evening.

Officers were first called to Audubon Avenue around 8:02 p.m. when someone reported that an injured man was lying on the sidewalk.

Police found 26-year-old Jordan Summers of Lorton, who had injuries to his upper body. Fire and Rescue declared him dead at the scene.

Police said that the investigation showed that members of the community heard gunshots before 8 p.m. Police were still working to determine what caused his death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 703-246-7800 option 2 or by submitting an anonymous tip via phone (866-411-8477), texting FCCS and the tip to 847411 or by going online.