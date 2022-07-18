SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a police-involved shooting around Robinson Rd. in the Western part of the county.

According to the official Facebook of Sheriff Roger L. Harris, police got a call of a domestic dispute that involved a weapon. The suspect, who is a 27-year-old man, has been taken to a trauma center by medevac.

Police confirmed to DC News Now that the suspect attempted to “maliciously wound one of the deputies,” and that is when they fired their weapon.

The suspect is currently “alert and stable.” Due to the suspect’s actions, police have gotten a felony warrant on the suspect.

The deputy did not get injured.