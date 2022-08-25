FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of going up to a group of children, showing them a knife, and grabbing one of the children by the hand.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 5000 block of Caryn Ct. in Alexandria around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said the child whom the man grabbed broke free from him and that the man ran. They found him nearby and took him into custody.

Detectives followed up by heading to the scene and were continuing their investigation.

The child involved wasn’t hurt.