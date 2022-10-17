VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police released security pictures and a video of the man they say is responsible for the October 1 rape of a woman at the Hawthorn Suites Hotel.

The suspect, said police, entered an unlocked room, and raped the woman at gunpoint.

“A witness nearby saw what occurred, saw the man running away and tried to intervene,” 2nd Lt. James Curry said.

The suspect pointed his gun at a witness who was chasing him. The witness stopped, as the suspect ran to nearby Spring Hill Station where security cameras captured him as he caught the Metro for the ride to Glenmont, which is the last place he was seen.

Investigators believe the suspect is from D.C. and may be hiding there.

“Just through the knowledge of using the Metro,” Curry said. “Certainly where he ended up, it’s a reasonable assumption that this guy is living somewhere nearby.”

“That’s sad. Anytime that happens to a woman, it makes me feel sad,” said Linda Martin of Nashville, a hotel guest. “They’re violated and they really can’t defend themselves against a man.”

The suspect is described as a Black man, 25-40 years old, 5’8 – 6′, heavy build with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). You can also remain anonymous and contact Fairfax County Crime Solvers.

This is not the first sexual assault at the hotel. Police responded to another one in July 2021. Two men also robbed three people at gunpoint inside another room back in November 2020.