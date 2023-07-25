VIRGINIA (WFXR) — On July 19, luck was in the air for one Powerball player, and Virginia is getting a taste of all the excitement.

Even though the winning ticket was not purchased in the Commonwealth, Virginia Lottery says the sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $22.2 million in profit. These proceeds will go toward k through 12 public education across the state.

Virginia Lottery says in its Powerball drawing alone, more than 96,000 tickers were purchased in Virginia. Two people won $100,000 and tickets were purchased in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

In the fiscal 2022 year, the lottery raised more than $779 million for education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total k-12 budget.