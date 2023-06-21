WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Federal officials released a preliminary report about a small plane crash in Virginia in June that resulted in the pilot and three passengers dying.

Prior to the crash, the plane flew through restricted airspace over Washington, D.C., prompting the military to scramble jets to intercept it. The response led to a sonic boom that many people in the DMV heard.

The report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that the plane took off from Melbourne International Airport in Florida just before 11 a.m. on June 4. The pilot landed in Tennessee around 12:30 p.m. to refuel and pick up the three passengers.

The plane left Tennessee just before 1:15 p.m. to head to an airport in New York. A controller who had been talking to the pilot last got a response from him around 1:25 p.m. to clear the plane to fly at 34,000 feet.

About three minutes later, the controller told the pilot to stop at 33,000 feet. The pilot did not respond, and the plane leveled off at 34,000 feet. The report said despite attempt to contact the pilot, the controller received no more radio transmissions.

Officials said that data showed that the flight track to the airport in New York was consistent with the planned route. The plane reached New York just after 2:30 p.m., but it started flying southwest.

The report said that there was “little deviation or altitude change” for almost an hour.

Map and timeline of the plane’s flight path. Image courtesy of the National Transportation Safety Board.

Around 3:20 p.m., fighter jets deployed by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) intercepted the plane. The jets caused the “sonic boom” that was heard across the DMV. NORAD said that the pilot did not respond to radio transmissions, flight maneuvers or flares.

The plane crashed near Montebello, Va., located in western Virginia, just after 3:20 p.m. The report said the plane started spiraling to the ground suddenly, a finding supported by the wreckage, which showed that the plane crashed at a high speed almost straight down.

When investigators found the plane, they said there was evidence that a fire had started after the crash. The cockpit was destroyed.

An inspection in May 2023 showed that the plane had a cockpit voice recorder, but as of the report’s release on Wednesday, investigators had not found it.

The airplane was not required to have a flight data recorder and did not have one.