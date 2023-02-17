Thomas Jefferson’s home, Monticello in Charlottesville, is a landscaping showcase, says Peggy Cornett, plants curator at Monticello.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — Presidents’ Day is a day to honor those elected to the White House — and many use this occasion to visit historic sites dedicated to those presidents.

Virginia has the most such sites. The commonwealth sent eight of its own residents to the nation’s capital.

Peggy Cornett is the curator of the plants at Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s home, and said visitors are excited to see the lush landscaping of the property.

“George Washington had his large plantation at Mt. Vernon and was successful as a vegetable gardener and farmer,” she said.

Men like Washington and Jefferson, she said, took great pride in their land holdings.

Cornett is a featured speaker at the West Virginia Nursery and Landscape Association meeting next week at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Charleston, West Virginia.