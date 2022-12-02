GAINESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — A controversial project in Prince William County that pitted neighbors against each other is now heading for a court battle.

A nine-hour-long public hearing in November seemed to only be the beginning of the road to implementation for the PW Digital Gateway project. That heading resulted in a 5-2 vote by the Board of County Supervisors to amend the county’s comprehensive plan to allow 2,100 acres of land in Gainesville to be used for 27 million square feet of data centers.

“These are elected officials who have forgotten who put them in charge,” said Bill Wright, an opponent of the project who spoke to DC News Now after the lawsuit was filed in Prince William County Circuit Court.

Wright said even though the vote to amend the comprehensive plan is a done deal, he hopes a judge could stop — or at least pause — the plan before re-zoning efforts or construction bids begin.

“The board was just dismissing of any concern whatsoever,” Wright said.

The concerns Wright referenced were laid out in a lawsuit filed by Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth and two homeowners. They allege the board “failed to consider the consequences of its actions on the environment, parkland, and historic resources,” as well as “the impacts of noise, traffic, and visual blight on the community.”

“This is a bad project,” Plaintiff Roger Yackel, who lives near the proposed site, told DC News Now. “As we learn more, and more and more citizens learn more and more, there will be more pressure put on the supervisors.”

It’s a legal battle, but also a battle against homeowners and supervisors who voiced support for the plan, saying the data center would be an economic boom and create jobs in the county.

“I think the Board of Supervisors did a great thing to help pivot and transform Prince William County so we can get some good quality jobs here,” said one supporter after the public hearing.

Supervisor Ann Wheeler, who chairs the board, and Supervisor Pete Candland, who represents Gainesville, were named defendants in the filing. Neither of them nor the county’s spokesperson responded to DC News Now’s request for comment by the time the story aired.