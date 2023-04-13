WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — There’s a new effort to crack down on traffic crashes and dangerous roads in Prince William County, and it could impact your wallet.

After months of studies, Prince William County is the latest in Northern Virginia to turn to cameras to catch speeders near schools.

A 5-to-3 vote by the Board of Supervisors gave the OK for cameras to be installed in several school zones, construction zones, and intersections across the county, as early as July.

“It’s treacherous,” said Swannelle Wiggins, who lives near Woodbridge High School, told DC News Now about the roads nearest the schools.

Wiggins described accidents she saw on those streets and the high speeds she witnessed — especially during the work and school rush hour.

“Hopefully the cameras that are here now will help people to slow down,” she said.

When presenting the project to the board last month, one of the project managers described the plan as one “not about making [drivers] stop because there’s a camera there and a pedestrian, it’s about changing driver behavior.”

The three opposing supervisors, all Republicans, said the plan has shortfalls. They supported parts of it, but Yesli Vega shared some concerns. Right now, someone going more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit in a school zone will get three points on their record and a $132 fine; if caught by the cameras, it’s $100 and no points.

“I’m not sure that we’re solving the problem because if I’m well off, let’s put a hypothetical financially, I can just speed whenever I want and I’m just going to get a slap on the wrist with a $100 fine,” Vega said last month.

But PWC police said the cameras are useful because it doesn’t have the staff to monitor all of the potentially dangerous roads.

The study done before the implementation showed that out of 16 school zones, which were studied for five days, 22% of the more than 200,000 vehicles traveling were going at least 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

The cameras will be installed at the following intersections and school zones: