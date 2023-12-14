PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders found 10 people feeling sick after an indoor gas leak in Prince William County on Thursday.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue said that the gas leak happened in the 2400 block of Neabsco Creek Ct. around 10 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found multiple people who felt “various degrees of sickness,” a post from Fire and Rescue said. Five adults and five children were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. Officials said that all 10 people were family members living in that home.

In an update on Facebook posted Thursday afternoon, officials said that the sickness was caused by carbon monoxide that had escaped from a broken pipe.

“Have your gas appliances professionally inspected regularly,” Fire and Rescue reminded.