WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said that a 12-year-old girl was responsible for a bomb threat that was reported at a school in Woodbridge on May 5.

Police said that officers responded to the Holy Family Catholic Church & School on Ferndale Road at 12:46 p.m. They said that a note containing the threat was written on a stall inside a female restroom in the school around 11:20 a.m.

Some personnel were on site and self-evacuated. Police and K-9 teams check the school and did not find any device.

On May 12, police concluded the investigation and said that a 12-year-old student wrote the message.

PWCPD said that the “case resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process.”