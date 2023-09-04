PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a driver from Manassas was going nearly 80 miles above the posted speed limit on part of Prince William Parkway recently.

The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said that an officer stopped the 19-year-old driver after clocking him at 134 mph in a 55 mph zone on the parkway near Sudley Manor Road.

(Prince William County Police Department)

A post from PWCPD, which started out with: #SpeedingCatchesUpWithYou!, noted that the speed (79 mph above the posted limit) was “reckless” and “dangerous.”

The police department asked people to slow down in its post, saying that they should for their safety and the safety of others.