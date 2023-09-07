WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — A scary and unusual incident in Prince William County left a dog injured, and a neighborhood on “high alert.”

Police are investigating after three arrows were shot toward a townhouse community on the 12000 block of Dulcinea Place, not far from Woodbridge Senior High School, on Wednesday.

Two of the arrows were found lodged into the backside of neighboring homes. The third arrow struck a nearly seven-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, who had to get stitches in its throat area.

The dog, Mikey, belongs to Medhi Hefel and his family. Hefel’s parents live in the house that was struck. Hefel told DC News Now they were preparing to grill outside when they noticed the arrow.

“It was kind of poking out from here,” he said, pointing toward the back window.

He described the arrow, which he is holding onto for police, as “clearly for hunting.”

“We just saw our dog king of crying, and then we saw the arrow in his throat area,” he said.

The dog was then rushed to the emergency vet, who Hefel credits for doing a great job.

A neighbor who spoke with DC News Now said she is scared that the suspect has not been identified or caught.

Renee Carr, the public information officer for the Prince William County Police Department, said incidents like this are “uncommon,” and the investigation could be “looked at in that regard that it would be similar to something like shooting a gun.”

Carr said there are no leads on any suspects, and they have not received any information that would lead them to believe either of the homes, or the dog, was targeted — though she said they have not ruled anything out.

“We are definitely checking the area to see if anybody saw anything as well,” she said, urging people who know anything to share it with police. “[We’re] looking into if there’s anyone in the area that is known to use a bow-and-arrow or may have been practicing that day or whatever the case may be.”

“If he’s willing to hit people or a dog, what’s going to stop him from hitting a kid?” Hefel said.