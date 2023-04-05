PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) said a passenger in an SUV died and medics took the driver to the hospital after an exchange of fire between the driver and troopers Wednesday night.

VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said a trooper saw the SUV on I-95 South near Exit 167 in Fairfax County around 9:40 p.m. The trooper realized the SUV had the wrong license plates on it. The trooper tried to stop the SUV, but the driver wouldn’t stop. Instead, he sped off.

Geller said the SUV crashed into a guardrail near the 152 mile marker, and the driver. Around Exit 148 in Prince William County, the SUV ran off the roadway and crashed into the woods there. Geller said troopers approached the SUV and that the driver began shooting. State police fired back.

The driver and the passenger were hurt in the incident. The passenger, described as female, with no age immediately available, died at the scene of the second crash and the exchange of gunfire. The driver had injuries that were considered life-threatening when medics took him to the hospital.

VSP recovered a gun from the SUV. Lanes of Interstate 95 were closed for hours as a result of the situation.

Geller said no troopers were hurt in the shooting. Those involved in it are placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, a step that follows Virginia State Police policy.

VSP’s Bureau of Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office.