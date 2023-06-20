PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said Tuesday that a 2-year-old girl was in the hospital with serious problems after she was exposed to cocaine and fentanyl Sunday.

The Prince William County Police Department said it arrested two people in connection to the case.

Officers received a call to come to a hospital on June 18 to investigate a child overdose. They found that a 2-year-old girl had been in the care of Albert Leroy Jones, 43, at a home in the 12900 block of Eastham Ct. in the Woodbridge area. Jones was a friend of the girl’s mother.

The girl started to have breathing problems and Jones contacted the mother. Police said the mother got medical attention for her daughter. The girl initially was at a health care center, but doctors transferred her to a trauma center. The investigation found that the 2-year-old came in contact with cocaine and fentanyl.

The police department said officers executed a search warrant at Jones’ home and found drugs. Detectives located Jones’s acquaintance, Shaumbay Lynne Fuller, 42, of Stasburg, Shenandoah County, Va. inside the home. They said she had illegal drugs on her. Officers arrested her and Jones.

The charge against Jones was felony child neglect. Fuller faced a charge of possession of a controlled substance.