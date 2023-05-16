PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said three people, who were family members, died after a stabbing incident at a home in Woodbridge.

Police said that at about 7:15 a.m., they responded to the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 70-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man and a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed inside the home. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two men were transported to the hospital. They both died at the hospital.

PWCPD said that the 67-year-old man made the call.

Police determined that the three people were family members. Police believed the three were involved in an altercation. They don’t believe anyone else was involved in this altercation.