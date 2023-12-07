NOKESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — Three high school students were arrested for attacking another student earlier Wednesday morning.

A school resource officer at Patriot High School on Kettle Run Road was made aware of a fight around 7:40 a.m.

A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were in the school’s common area before the start of the school day when the fight broke out.

According to the police report, two other students interjected and repeatedly hit and kicked the victim. They knocked him down to the ground, and he lost consciousness. The students continued to hit him until they were separated.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All three students who hit the victim were charged.

A 15 and 17-year-old were charged with malicious wounding and assault by mob. Another 17-year-old boy was charged with assault and battery and assault by mob.