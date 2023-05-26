PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police officers were on the scene of a quadruple shooting that took place in the Woodbridge area Friday afternoon.

Two men died in the shooting. Medics took two other men to the hospital.

The Prince William County Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 14700 block of Birchdale Ave. at 2:37 p.m.

The police department later said that the call came in shortly before 2:25 p.m. Officers found the four people who’d been shot. Police said the incident was isolated to the home and they did not believe the shooting to be a random act.

As of 6 p.m., the department said that police were looking for the person responsible for the shooting. Investigators believed only one person was responsible for what happened.

A spokeswoman for Prince William County Public Schools said that no schools were on lockdown as a result of the incident; however, Neabsco Elementary School was placed on “secure the building” status for a period of time. Despite that, the school was able to dismiss on schedule.