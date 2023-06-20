PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said the person responsible for the rape of a store clerk that took place in the Woodbridge area more than 35 years ago was under arrest in Florida and awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

The person, a 52-year-old man, was a minor when the crime was committed. He faces charges of rape and abduction.

The Prince William County Police Department said on December 19, 1987, at 11:55 p.m., officers responded to what was a service station at the time to investigate rape. The location was 13452 Jefferson Davis Highway (now Richmond Highway).

A store clerk who was working there said someone followed her to the restroom where he bound her and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. He left the store and wasn’t found.

The case was transferred to the police department’s cold case unit and, in 2021, detectives reviewed the investigation and followed new leads that came as a result of advancements in DNA/genealogical testing and research.

Through a private lab, DNA was retested, and a profile recently was was recovered leading to a family that lives in Florida.

During the investigation, new DNA samples were obtained from possible matches and compared to evidence collected in 1987 at the time of the incident. Ultimately, the renewed efforts led detectives to the 52-year-old man in Putnam County, Fla., who, in 1987, lived near the service station.

After consulting with the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, police obtained warrants for his arrest in June (2023).