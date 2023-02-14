LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — A transit crisis that’s impacting riders and drivers alike in Northern Virginia is growing.

More than a month after Loudoun County bus workers went on strike against their company, Keolis, neighboring Prince William County staffers are doing the same.

At a rally in Leesburg in front of the Loudoun County Government Center on Monday, the workers said the message was aimed at the county’s supervisors. They want them to take action, citing frustrations with the negotiations and a desire to get back to their jobs. However, they also indicate they don’t want to back down from the fight they say is a just one.

The group chanted ‘fine Keolis’ and sang songs, standing side-by-side with fellow union members and supporters.

“No wonder no one from my generation wants to work these kinds of jobs,” said Yousif Mustafa, a Loudoun County bus driver. “Because they don’t pay that good. They’re very taxing on my body — my neck, my back, my knees, everything hurts.”

Mustafa called for a new contract and said the way things were is not sustainable.

“I reached a crazy fatigue point,” he said. “Do you want a 45,000-pound bus driving on the street while the driver has had four hours of sleep for the past month? That’s the last thing you want on the road.”

Some of the county supervisors, including Chair Phyllis Randall, have vocalized support for the strikers. However, the rallygoers feel more could be done from the board.

“Make your contractor [Keolis] come back to the bargaining table, that’s first,” said ATU Local 689 President Raymond Jackson. “And if they don’t come back, fine your contractor. Punish your contractor.”

Keolis responded to DC News Now with a statement that read in part, “We look forward to continuing productive negotiations with our labor partners on a contract that supports the professional and personal development of our valued team members.”

Now, more team members are in a fight with the company. Leaders of Teamsters Local 639, representing Prince William County transit workers, were applauded by Loudoun workers at the rally.

After beginning their strike on Monday, which disrupted service, Teamsters Local 639 Secretary-Treasurer Bill Davis said a bargaining session did not go well on Tuesday.

“It was kind of disrespectful to be quite honest with you,” Davis told DC News Now. “And my people are going to stay out on strike. No progress today, and I don’t see any progress in the near future to be quite honest with you.”