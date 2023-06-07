PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old boy in the Woodbridge area Wednesday.

The boy was walking to a bus stop in the 2800 block of Gloucester Dr. when he said a masked man in a dark-colored car approached him.

Prince William County police said the man tried to grab the boy but he was able to break free and run away. The man got back into the car which was being driven by another masked man and they both drove away.

The Prince William County Police Department asked anyone with information to call (703) 792-7000 or submit a tip online.