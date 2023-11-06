PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department posted on the X platform, praising the Animal Education and Rescue Organization (AERO) for helping an injured bald eagle that was struck by a train on October 31.

The organization said a bald eagle was found down, uncoordinated, and disoriented after being hit.

AERO said the bald eagle came into the facility with many issued, but he seemed to be showing a lot of improvement.

The organization said that Dr. Belinda Burwell with Wildlife Veterinary Care is treating the eagle which recently moved into a flight cage to start exercising his wings.

It said that while he has a long way to go, the group is hopeful he will make a full recovery.