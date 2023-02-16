PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said Thursday that they closed a double shooting case from August 2022 after the person responsible for it was killed, himself.

The Prince William County Police Department said on Aug. 19, 2022, officers were at Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard in the Manassas area after someone shot two men. One of the men, Dalton Jakob Moore, 25, died.

Investigators said the accused shooter, later identified as a 19-year-old from Manassas, walked up to Moore and two of Moore’s acquaintances who were sitting on the sidewalk outside 7-Eleven. There was a brief exchange between the 19-year-old and Moore. Police said the 19-year-old pulled out a gun and fired towards Moore, hitting him and one of Moore’s acquaintances. The 19-year-old left in a car.

Detectives identified the 19-year-old as person of interest in the case. They found out he’d been killed in an unrelated incident in Prince George’s County, Md. after the killing in Prince William County. Detectives continued their investigation and were able to link him to the shooting outside 7-Eleven. They said he and Moore knew each other and that he confronted Moore about money he owed him before the shooting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Because the 19-year-old died, no charges were brought against him. For that reason, police were not releasing his name, but said they considered the case “closed by exception, death of offender.”