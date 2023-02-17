PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a man who, among other things, is accused of throwing a cat out of an apartment window.

The Prince William County Police Department said officers were at Bayvue Apartments, located in the 1300 block of E. Longview Dr. in the Woodbridge area, around 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 10 after they received a call about an assault.

A woman said that she and an acquaintance, Tyler Alexander Sadoff, 20, of Fredericksburg, were in a fight earlier in the day. She left the apartment and returned a short time later. The woman said she found her cat hurt on the floor. She picked up the cat to try to help it. She said Sadoff grabbed the cat and threw it out of a window. The woman went to get the cat and brought it back into the apartment. That’s when Sadoff grabbed the cat, again, and threw it out of the window a second time.

The woman said when she went to get the cat, again, Sadoff followed her and grabbed the back of her neck. Someone who was there saw what was happening and tried to intervene. That’s when Sadoff is accused of grabbing that person and trying to get him by the neck. The police department said as police were being contacted, Sadoff left on foot.

The cat died, and animal control officers took the cat to the state lab for examination and to determine the cause of death. The woman and the person who tried to help her weren’t hurt.

As of Feb. 17, police still were trying to find Sadoff who faces the following charges: