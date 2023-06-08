PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) said it was investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that took place on Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon.

VSP said the wreck took place shortly after 1 p.m. on northbound I-95. It happened in the access lanes near Exit 156 for Dale City.

Troopers said Nelson O. Casillas Jr., 31, of Stafford, Va. was riding at a high rate of speed when he cut through the triangular area of the exit ramp and hit a crash cushion (impact attenuator). The impact threw Casillas from the motorcycle. He and debris hit the back of an SUV.

Officer Nelson Casillas (Metropolitan Police Department)

Casillas was a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer who served the District for eight years. MPD expressed its sympathy to Casillas’ family and friends on Twitter.