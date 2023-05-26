PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A month after a crash that led to the death of a pickup truck passenger, police said they were trying to find the driver of the truck, who, it turns out, shouldn’t have been behind the wheel.

The Prince William County Police Department said Jeffrey Wayne Holman, 55, of the 1400 block of Admiral Dr. in Woodbridge was driving on a revoked license when the wreck happened on April 29.

Investigators said Holman was driving a truck that hit a car at the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Colby Drive. The car was stopped at a red light. After the truck hit the car from behind, the truck went off the roadway and hit a light pole. Police said Holman, who faces a charge of felony hit and run, was gone by the time officers got there.

Medics took a passenger in the truck, Eric Mathew Kuhn, 30, of Winchester, Va. to the hospital with critical injuries. Police found out on May 19 that Kuhn died as a result of the injuries.

As of May 26, police had not been able to find Holman. They said they had arrest warrants for hit and run and for driving with a revoked license.