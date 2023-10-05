PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Some voters in Prince William County received a flyer containing false information, according to a post made by the Prince William County Office of Elections on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post said some voters received the flyer that said “one or more residents at this address failed to vote” in the recent elections. The flyer said they may lose social security income loss, Medicare eligibility, unemployment benefits and more due to their failure.

The flyer then says to follow its steps to cast a ballot in the upcoming election and demands a response.

The Prince William County Office of Elections said it is false information and rights and benefits are not dependent on voting history.

For more and official information, visit the office’s site or call (703) 792-6470.