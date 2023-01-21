WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Family and friends of Jose Guerrero came together on Friday night to mourn, one day after Prince William County police revealed that Guerrero was stabbed to death in December.

The 20-year-old father was considered endangered for weeks after his family members reported they had not seen him since he left home. Police later confirmed his car was found in Woodbridge with blood inside.

Jose Abelino Guerrero (Prince William County Police Department)

Through their investigation, police identified two people of interest in connection to Guerrero’s disappearance. Investigators got a search warrant for a home in the 14100 block of Matthews Dr. in Woodbridge. They found the people to which the investigation led them at the address and detained them.

Investigators determined that those two people and Guerrero set up a drug deal for Dec. 21. There was a fight, during which Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez, 19, of Woodbridge is accused of stabbing Guerrero. The other person who was there with them was a 17-year-old boy. Both of the suspects are charged with Murder; Argueta Ramirez also is facing Stabbing in the Commission of a Felony, and the 17-year-old faces a charge of Robbery.

But on Friday, Guerrero’s family did not focus on the details of his killing, rather, they mourned his loss, and honored his memory.

At a candlelight vigil, dozens showed up and prayed, listened to Guerrero’s favorite music, and shared stories.

“He was the best friend I ever had,” said Nora Ramirez, who said she was Jose’s best friend. “The sweetest person. He always counted on me, I counted on him. He was always there for me.”

Ruby Bermudez, a family friend who drove Guerrero to soccer games and practices often, said the family is hoping for justice and is appreciative of the outpouring of support from the community.

“He told me that he was going to be the best father ever,” she said. “And that was the last time I really saw him and talked to him.”