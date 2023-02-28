PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a father from the Manassas area faces charges after his 7-year-old son got a hold of a gun and shot himself on Sunday.

The Prince William County Police Department said officers arrested Erik Christopher Brown, 35, on Monday.

Police said officers went to Brown’s home, located in the 11100 block of Stagestone Way, on Feb. 26 to investigate a shooting after they received word of it from someone at a hospital. Investigators said Brown’s son found a gun inside the home. While the 7-year-old was handling it, the gun went off, and the bullet hit him in the hand. Brown took him to the hospital immediately.

The charges against Brown are Felony Child Neglect and Allowing Children Access to Firearms.