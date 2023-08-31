PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A former Prince William County Public Schools (PWCPS) teacher was charged on Thursday, Aug. 31 for soliciting minors.

Jonathan Burns, 36, of Woodbridge, was inappropriately texting two of his former students, the Prince William County Police Department said. Both students were younger than 18 at the time of the investigation in July.

Police said that in the texts, Burns sent the two victims “inappropriate and sexually explicit messages and solicited sexual acts” and that he video-chatted with one of the victims during which time he “exposed himself.”

The communications supposedly continued, despite the fact that the students advanced to other schools. Police said neither student reported any physical contact with Burns.

Burns, who is charged with six counts of using a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children, was not working at PWCPS at the time of the offenses.