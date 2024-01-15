PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said a 3-year-old girl was home when her father and mother got into a fight that ended in gunfire and both their deaths Sunday.

The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said family members found the husband and wife dead inside the home in the 18300 block of Triangle after the relatives received concerning texts that indicated the husband and wife were arguing.

Investigators said they think the husband shot his wife during the argument, then shot himself. Both died there inside the home.

The 3-year-old girl who was there at the time of the argument and shooting was not hurt. She was released to the custody of family members.