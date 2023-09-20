PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va., (DC News Now) — A Prince William County judge denied bond for a man accused of a series of crimes against women and girls across northern Virginia on Wednesday.

Hien The Dinh, 20, of Stafford County, Va. appeared via video monitor before a judge in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court this morning as prosecutors asked that he be denied bond. He’s charged with aggravated sexual battery and abduction with intent to defile.

Police allege that Dihn approached a 12-year-old girl walking to Graham Park Middle School on May 12 and grabbed her buttocks.

The same morning, he followed another 12-year-old girl as she walked to Graham Park Middle School, police said.

According to court documents, he ran towards the girl, grabbing her chest and groping her. The victim allegedly fought him off and escaped.

Police later arrested Dihn at his Stafford home.

The judge’s decision to hold Dihn comes a day after a judge in Fairfax County ruled that there was no probable cause to move forward with charges against him stemming from other sexual assault allegations.

A woman told police that Dinh “forcefully grabbed a woman in an intimate area” and put her in a choke hold while she was in the 14500 block of Northeast Place.

Laura Birnbaum, spokeswoman for Fairfax County Prosecutor Steve Descano’s office, said that the witness was unable to identify the assailant. She said he wore a mask while grabbing the victim from behind.

“Our office takes allegations of sexual assault extremely seriously, and our prosecutors present the strongest case possible at preliminary hearings. Ultimately, the judge in this case did not find probable cause,” Birnbaum wrote in a statement to DC News Now.