PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who works at a laundromat was hurt Sunday after a customer got rough with her during a fight.

The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said it arrested Endy Alexis Damas Martinez, 30, of Woodbridge.

Investigators said Damas Martinez was at Dale City Laundromat, located at 4144 Dale Blvd. in Woodbridge, Sunday afternoon when he started arguing with a 37-year-old employee. The verbal fight escalated, and the employee said Damas Martinez punched her a number of times before he pushed her up against a dryer. The employee fell at that point.

Medics took the employee to the hospital. Police expected her to recover.

The charge against Damas Martinez was malicious wounding.