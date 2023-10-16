PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man faces a murder charge and others after he attacked his father and mother at a home in Woodbridge area Monday morning.

The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said officers went to the home, located in the 5600 block of Shannon Ct., shortly before 1:30 a.m. The initial report was that Juan Pina-Ortiz, 19, destroyed property and may have been under the influence of drugs.

When police arrived, they saw Pina-Ortiz naked and assaulting his father, Juan Pina-Recendiz, 51.

Officers said Pina-Ortiz ignored commands and kept assaulting his father. Pina-Ortiz went further into the home before he came out and left it. Officers said he came towards them in an agitated state and grabbed the vest of a K-9 officer. The officer’s K-9 bit Pina-Ortiz, whom police took into custody. They said Pina-Ortiz had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Pina-Recendiz died at the home. Pina-Ortiz’s 52-year-old mother was hurt in the incident.

Pina-Ortiz faces charges of murder, assault and batter on a law enforcement officer, and domestic assault and battery.