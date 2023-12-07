WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County Police Department arrested a man after he abducted a woman and tried to sexually assault her.

Police got a call around 3 a.m. on Dec. 3 for an incident that occurred in the Forestdale Avenue and Fullerton Road area.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., Ricardio Antonio Chavarria Manjivar, 35, drove up in a white sedan to a woman who was walking. He offered her a ride and the woman voluntarily got into the car with him.

Eventually, the woman asked to get out of the car and he refused. Police said he exposed himself to her during the ride, made “inappropriate gestures” and touched her. The woman tried to get out of the car many times before he eventually drove her to her home, where she got out of the car without any further incident or injuries.

As police investigated, they received a tip regarding the location of the white sedan. Police responded to the location and found the car and Chavarria Manjivar. Officers then arrested him.

He is being held without bond and is charged with abduction with intent to defile.