PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County police arrested a man on Saturday in connection to the murder of a 25-year-old man on Aug. 25.

The accused, Bobby Damon Gross, 24, was arrested in Manassas without incident. He is being charged with second-degree murder and stabbing commission of a felony.

On Aug. 25, officers responded to the 7400 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas to investigate a stabbing. The victim was Todd Ehardt who’d been stabbed in the chest.