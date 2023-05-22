PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man after they found his landlord dead in the home she owned and in which he lived.

The Prince William County Police Department said that it received a call from a tenant of the home Sunday around 4:20 p.m. The tenant said the landlord, Joyce Francine Gould, 63, was unconscious on the kitchen floor of the home in the 7900 block of Minor Hill Rd. in the Manassas area. When officers arrived, they found Gould had been shot. She died there.

Investigators said they determined Roger Allen Foote Jr., 61, who also was a tenant in the home, was responsible for the shooting. Police said Foote and Gould had been in a fight and that during the argument, Foote shot her.

Detectives said Fairfax County police found Foote Monday around 6:30 a.m and arrested him.

The charges against Foote are murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.