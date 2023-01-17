PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died at the hospital after a double shooting in the Woodbridge area Monday night.

A second man was hit, but the Prince William County Police Department expected him to survive,

The department tweeted at 9:13 p.m. that police were investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Bayside Ave. and that people could expect to see a heavy police presence in the area because of the investigationa.

In a follow-up tweet at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, the Prince William County Police Department noted there were two men who’d been hit by gunfire and that one died and the other had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.