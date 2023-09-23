PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said a man has died after he lost control of his car, hit some trees and caught on fire.

Police said that at about 2:45 a.m., they responded to the 3500 block of Veronica Lane in Woodbridge to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

Officers said that the driver of the car was speeding when he lost control of the car, crossed into the opposite lanes, and left the road before hitting multiple trees and catching fire.

The driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt. He was dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Justin Whitfield Brandon of Woodbridge.