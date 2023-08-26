PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a crash that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Police responded to Catharpin Rd. and Fallen Oaks Place in Gainesville at about 1:10 a.m. for a crash.

Officials said the drivers of a Toyota Corolla and a Hyundai Elantra were driving at a high rate of speed when the driver of the Corolla passed the Elantra, crossing over the double yellow road lines.

The Elantra’s driver tried to overtake the Corolla in a “No Passing” zone and hit the Corolla while beginning to pass it. The Corolla rotated and struck a Scion driving in the opposite direction. The Elantra fell down into an embankment and hit a tree.

The driver of the Elantra later died at a hospital. He was identified as Qais Jailani, 19, of Haymarket. One passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of both the Corolla and Scion were not injured.