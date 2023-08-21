PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a crash involving a car and moped that left the rider of the moped dead Sunday.

The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said the collision happened at the intersection of Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court in the Woodbridge area around 1:45 a.m.

Investigators found that Junaid Mahmood Qureshi, 67, of Woodbridge was approaching the stop at the intersection when a car rear-ended him. The impact threw Qureshi, who was wearing a helmet, from the moped and onto the car’s windshield. He rolled onto the ground where he died.

The Prince William County Police Department said investigators still were looking into the circumstances leading up to the collision.