PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County Police said a man was killed after being struck by a passenger train Saturday evening.

Police said that at about 7:35 p.m., they responded to the Featherstone Road railroad crossing in the area of Featherstone Road and Marseille Lane in Woodbridge to investigate a person who was struck by a passenger train.

Officials said the person was walking within the tracks as the train was approaching the crossing. The train engineer sounded the train horn to warn the person, but they continued to walk within the tracks before being struck by the train.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported by anyone on the train.

Police said they do not have enough information at this time to know if it was intentional or accidental. The investigation is still ongoing.